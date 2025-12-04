Iran taking new steps to boost security along borders

According to Mehr News Agency, The commander of the Ground Force of the Iranian Army (Artesh) said the country’s frontiers are being monitored electronically using state-of-the-art cameras ad sensors, while new bases and watchtowers are being constructed along the borders.

“Measures have also been adopted in cooperation with border guards and police to stop unauthorized individuals, contraband goods, weapons and drugs from entering the country, which play a key role in establishing lasting security in the region and in the country,” Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi explained in remarks to a reporter.

The senior Army commander also touched upon regular drills being held by the Army’s ground forces to maintain their combat readiness. He said the country has learned valuable lessons from the 12-day Israeli military aggression against Iran. “After the recent war, favorable measures have been adopted to modernize weapons and equipment and to train manpower.”

Meanwhile, the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament held a meeting attended by representatives of the Police Force, the Border Guard Force, the General Staff of the Armed Forces and Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), among others. During the meeting held on Tuesday, the recently devised Comprehensive Border Protection Plan was reviewed and parts of it were approved, declared the Parliamentary Committee’s Spokesman, Ebrahim Rezaei.

In recent months, Iran has been intensifying border security to prevent the entry of illegal migrants, terrorists, armed bandits, and smuggled goods. This heightened vigilance is believed to be critical, as intelligence reports indicate that the Israeli regime has escalated cooperation with terrorist and separatist groups operating along Iran’s frontiers. The Tel Aviv regime also had a number of illegal immigrants carry out operations inside Iran during the 12-day war in June.

MNA/TT