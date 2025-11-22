Iran ready to respond to any enemy’s potential threats

Speaking among the commanders of Iran’s Army Ground Forces on Saturday, he emphasized that the country’s ground forces have taken advantage of the experiences of the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), especially 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran as well as the sublime instructions of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Today, Iran’s Army Ground Force has reached the apex of combat power using the scientific elites, knowledge-based companies, emerging technologies, especially taking advantage of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), Brigadier General Jahanshahi underlined.

Nowadays, the country is facing a combined and cognitive war, he said, adding that enemies of the country entered into a soft war with Iran when they failed to achieve their malicious goals through the hard war.

Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, Iran’s army Ground forces would foil all conspiracies waged by enemies through their unity, amity and extreme power of the Iranian armed Forces, the commander underlined.

Iran’s Army Ground Forces is fully prepared to respond any potential threats of the enemies, Jahanshahi emphasized.

MA/6664357