Ali Jahanshahi appointed as Iran Army Ground Force commander

Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi brings extensive military experience to his new role, having previously commanded the 77th Thamen Al-Aemeh Division, served as the Coordinating Deputy of the Army Ground Forces, and held the position of Deputy for Evaluation at the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters.

In assuming leadership of the Army Ground Forces, Jahanshahi will oversee Iran’s land-based military operations and training programs, continuing efforts to strengthen the operational readiness of the army.

Previously, Major General Kiumars Heidari was serving as the Iranian Army Ground Force commander.

