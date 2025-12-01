Pezeshkian hails female karate star on winning gold in world

In his congratulatory message on Monday, Pezeshkian felicitated Atousa Golshadnejad on winning the valuable gold medal at Cairo 2025 World Karate Championships, and termed the first-ever gold medal for Iranian women in karate at the world competitions a great and historic honor for the noble nation of Islamic Iran.

This success is a clear symbol of the unflinching effort, and great determination of Iranian women who have always proven their competence to stand at the apex of the world's podiums in various fields, the president underlined.

Iran’s Atousa Golshadnejad made history by winning the first-ever gold medal for Iranian women at the 2025 World Karate Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

In the final of the women’s 61‑kg category, Golshadnejad defeated China’s Gong Li, the reigning world champion and gold medalist of the Hangzhou Asian Games, securing the gold with a commanding victory on Sunday.

The World Karate Championships began on Thursday in Egyptian capital of Cairo with participants from 87 countries and concluded on Sunday with ranking matches and finals across various weight categories.

MA/6674444