Iran champions of 2026 Karate One Series A

The Iranian karate athletes claimed six gold medals as well as two bronzes in the competition, according to Tehran Times.

Fatemeh Zahra Saeidabadi in the Female Kumite -55kg, Mohammad Goudarzian in the Male Kumite -60kg, Mehrnegar Ahmadi in the Female Kumite -61kg, Hannaneh Salehi in the Female Kumite +68kg, Alasghar Asiabari in the Male Kumite -84kg and Mehdi Ashouri in the Male Kumite +84kg claimed six gold medals.

Hana Hosseinpour in the Female Kumite -68kg and Iran’s Male Kata seized two bronze medals.

MNA