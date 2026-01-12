  1. Sports
Jan 12, 2026, 5:09 PM

Iran champions of 2026 Karate One Series A

Iran champions of 2026 Karate One Series A

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Iran crowned champions of the 2026 Karate One Series A in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The Iranian karate athletes claimed six gold medals as well as two bronzes in the competition, according to Tehran Times.

Fatemeh Zahra Saeidabadi in the Female Kumite -55kg, Mohammad Goudarzian in the Male Kumite -60kg, Mehrnegar Ahmadi in the Female Kumite -61kg, Hannaneh Salehi in the Female Kumite +68kg, Alasghar Asiabari in the Male Kumite -84kg and Mehdi Ashouri in the Male Kumite +84kg claimed six gold medals.

Hana Hosseinpour in the Female Kumite -68kg and Iran’s Male Kata seized two bronze medals.

MNA

News ID 240689

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News