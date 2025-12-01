  1. Sports
Iran’s Abazari wins silver at 2025 World Karate Championships

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Saleh Abazari of Iran seized a silver medal at the 2025 World Karate Championships Sunday night.

He lost to Italian Matteo Avanzini at the Male Kumite +84 kg final by Hantei after a 2-2 draw, Tehran Times reported. 

Sanad Sufyani of Saudi Arabia and Ivan Kudzinau of World Karate Federation won two bronze medals.

Iranian karate team won a gold, a silver and a bronze in the event and finished in second place.

Atousa Golshadnezhad had defeated China’s Gong Li 4-2 in the final match of the Female Kumite -61kg earlier in the day.

Sara Bahmanyar also won a bronze medal in the Female Kumite −50 kg.

Egypt claimed the title with three gold medals and one bronze.

The competition was held from Nov. 27 to 30 in Cairo, Egypt.

