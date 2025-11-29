Israel launches air, ground attacks on Gaza

Israeli regime attacks on the Gaza Strip have continued over the past hours, as the regime’s artillery targeted the eastern areas of the al-Bureij refugee camp located in the central part of the enclave.

These artillery strikes also included the eastern areas of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition to ground attacks, the Israeli regime’s warships opened fire toward Gaza City. The eastern parts of this city also witnessed artillery strikes.

Over the past hours, Israeli regime warplanes targeted the al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood in the eastern part of Gaza City. The northeast of the al-Tuffah neighborhood was also targeted by Israeli airstrikes.

Following these attacks, plumes of smoke were seen rising into the sky over the area.

MNA/6671272