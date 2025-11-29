9,300 Gaza children face severe malnutrition: UNICEF

UNICEF has issued a fresh warning about the deteriorating humanitarian situation for Gaza’s children, reporting that close to 9,300 boys and girls under the age of five were found to be suffering from severe acute malnutrition in October, Lebanon's Al-Mayaddeen reported.

The alert comes as Gaza faces overlapping emergencies, with winter storms flooding displacement camps and washing sewage into living areas, deepening the risks for already malnourished children.

In a statement posted on its website, the agency said “high levels of malnutrition continue to endanger the lives and wellbeing of children in the Gaza Strip, compounded by the onset of winter weather accelerating the spread of disease and increasing the risk of death among the most vulnerable children.”

According to UNICEF, health teams conducting screenings throughout the month “identified almost 9,300 children under 5 years of age with acute malnutrition in October.”

The humanitarian conditions they describe mirror scenes reported across Gaza in recent days. Heavy rainfall has inundated displacement camps, turning thousands of tents into muddy pools and forcing families to flee through floodwaters contaminated with sewage. Local bodies in Gaza have warned that children and the elderly face immediate danger from hypothermia, waterborne infections, and drowning as stormwater sweeps through overcrowded areas lacking proper drainage systems.

