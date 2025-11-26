Netanyahu brought Israel defeat on all fronts: Israeli daily

In an article published by Haaretz, as Press TV has reported, Israeli journalist Nehemia Shtrasler said, “Netanyahu has brought Israel strategic loss on [all] diplomatic and military fronts.”

Israel’s former status as Washington’s “favorite son” has now shifted to Saudi Arabia, and its global standing is at an unprecedented low, he added.

Netanyahu’s most significant failure, Shtrasler said, is on the Iranian front, where Tehran’s military and political influence is stronger than ever.

Immediately after the 12-day war, Netanyahu claimed Israel had eliminated two existential threats: the nuclear threat and the danger of 20,000 ballistic missiles.

“[Israel] did not remove anything. Iran did not surrender. It is not willing to accept any supervision of its nuclear program and is producing new ballistic missiles at [great] pace. Tehran recently declared that it would launch 2,000 missiles a day in the next conflict with Israel,” he added.

Netanyahu’s second major failure occurred during the Gaza genocide, which, since October 7, 2023, has killed at least 71,000 and wounded 172,000, the majority of whom are women and children.

Shtrasler said that despite the regime expending enormous military and political resources to defeat the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, it failed.

Hamas continues to control Gaza, maintains 20,000 fighters ready to confront Israel, and remains deeply popular among Palestinians.

Hezbollah, too, has not surrendered and refuses to relinquish its arsenal. “It is rebuilding its infrastructure, recruiting fighters, building a command structure, and collecting arms,” Shtrasler added.

From both diplomatic and military perspectives, Israel is in a dire situation. Netanyahu has failed to neutralize any of the regime’s adversaries, all of whom remain formidable, he said.

“Total victory? The vilest man in the history of the Jewish people brought about a strategic defeat [for Israel],” Shtrasler concluded, according to Press TV.

MNA