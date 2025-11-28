Israel launches fresh strikes in southern Lebanon

Lebanese media reported that Israeli army artillery shelled the area between the towns of Aitaroun and Blida in southern Lebanon.

Al-Manar correspondent reported on Friday afternoon that "An Israeli tank stationed at the Bayad Blida site has shelled the area between Blida and Aitaroun, south Lebanon."

Al-Manar also said "an Israeli drone targeted a minivan-type vehicle in the town of Al-Qantara."

Despite the ceasefire reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut, the Zionist regime is targeting various areas of Lebanon almost daily. These attacks come while the Lebanese government is unable to take any action to counter these attacks and is seeking to disarm the resistance.

The flights of Israeli drones and fighter jets over Lebanese airspace have become ordinary.

