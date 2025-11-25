  1. Politics
Nov 25, 2025, 12:56 PM

Iran, Tajikistan hold political talks in Dushanbe

Iran, Tajikistan hold political talks in Dushanbe

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Officials from Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan have discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues during the 3rd meeting of the Political Consultations Committee in Dushanbe.

The third meeting of Iran-Tajikistan Political Consultations Committee was held in the capital Dushanbe on Tuesday. 

In the meeting, co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi and his Tajik counterpart Farrukh Sharifzoda, a broad range of issues on bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, and research fields, as well as the latest developments at the regional and international levels, were discussed.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the developing trend in the bilateral relations, weighed plans to expand cooperation, and emphasized the need to further enhance the ties.

Then, Majid Takht Ravanchi held a meeting with Tajikistan’s Minister of Culture Matlubakhon Sattoriyon for talks on the status of ongoing cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially in the cultural sphere.

Highlighting the numerous opportunities available in the cultural domain due to the shared affinities between the two Persian-speaking nations, the two sides emphasized the necessity of closer cooperation and coordination in the cultural initiatives.

MNA/TSN

News ID 239154

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News