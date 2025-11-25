Iranian, Dutch FMs discuss ties, regional, intl. developments

Iran’s top diplomat, who has traveled to the Netherlands to participate in the 30th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention in the Hague, held talks with the Dutch foreign minister to exchange views on the mutual relations and the issues of the mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats assessed the agreement for the resumption of the political and consular consultations meetings as an important step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Pointing to the rapid developments on the international stage and the dominance of the belligerent unilateralism in the international relations, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized the responsibility of all governments to help promote the rule of law and to avoid complicity or indifference to law-breaking and bullying behaviors of the United States.

In the meeting which was also attended by Kamal Hosseinpour, a representative of the people of Sardasht in the Iranian Parliament, Araghchi referred to the pain and suffering of the innocent victims of the chemical weapons, used by former Iraqi dictator Saddam regime against Iran including in the city of Sardasht, and emphasized the responsibility of European countries such as the Netherlands and Germany that were directly and indirectly involved in supplying to and developing the Iraqi regime's chemical weapons program.

Iran’s top diplomat called for serious cooperation of those countries for independent judicial investigations into the legal entities and individuals involved in the Saddam regime's war crimes committed against Iranians.

Araghchi arrived in The Hague early Tuesday to participate in the 30th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

MA/6668222