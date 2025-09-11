UNSC to meet over violation of Polish airspace

The announcement follows an unprecedented operation in which European Union and NATO member state Poland, backed by NATO allies, shot down suspected drones that violated its airspace on Wednesday.

"(We are) drawing the world’s attention to this unprecedented Russian drone attack on a member of the UN, EU, and NATO," Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski claimed.

"I have appeared before the UN (Security) Council in the past, and it seems to me that our arguments have been convincing."

Moscow denied responsibility for the incident, with a senior diplomat in Poland saying the drones had come from the direction of Ukraine, which Russia invaded in 2022.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its drones had carried out a major attack on military facilities in western Ukraine, but it had not planned to hit any targets in Poland.

