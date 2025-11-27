  1. Politics
Iran offers condolences over Hong Kong building fire to China

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has expressed his condolences over the high-rise building fire in Hong Kong, China, which resulted in the deaths of dozes of people and injuries of several others.

Esmaeil Baghaei expressed condolences of people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the families of victims and government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and wished health and speedy recovery to the injured.

A fire raced through several high-rise buildings in a Hong Kong apartment complex on Thursday that killed at least 55 people.

Hong Kong firefighters brought under control on Thursday a huge blaze in an apartment complex that killed at least 55 and left nearly 300 injured.

Hundreds of firefighters worked to put out flames that continued to burn more than 24 hours after they were first reported on Wednesday afternoon.

