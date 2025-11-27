Hong Kong fire death toll reaches 55

Hong Kong firefighters brought under control on Thursday a huge blaze in an apartment complex that killed at least 55 and left nearly 300 injured, Reuters reported.

Hundreds of firefighters worked to put out flames that continued to burn more than 24 hours after they were first reported on Wednesday afternoon. The fire has been extinguished in four of the buildings in the complex and is under control in three others, the Hong Kong fire authorities said, according to New York Times.

With hundreds of people missing, injured or dead and several thousand more left homeless, determining compensation for the victims could become a lengthy legal issue. Everyone involved in the construction project could face legal claims, said Oscar Seikaly, the chief executive of NSI Insurance Group, a Miami-based insurance broker and risk management firm. This would include the manufacturers and distributors of netting and other building materials, the general contractor and subcontractors for the construction and the managers of the apartment towers.

More than 1,200 firefighters have been deployed but dangerously high temperatures and collapsed scaffolding in the towers are making it difficult to rescue trapped residents.