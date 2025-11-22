Fire breaks out on cargo ship in Port of Los Angeles

More than 100 firefighters were responding after the electrical fire started on the vessel, Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles said.

All crew members have been evacuated from a burning ship at San Pedro port on Friday, after a fire caused an explosion that disrupted power and crane operations, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Around 8:27 p.m. (0427 GMT), all remaining crew members were assisted off the vessel, bringing the total to 23 safely evacuated with no injuries reported, LAFD said. Six crew members had been previously unaccounted for.

MNA/