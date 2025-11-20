2 trains collide in Czech Republic, injure dozens

Fire rescue services said the crash occurred in a region around 132 km south of Prague. All passengers from both trains were evacuated, it said, Reuters news agency reported.

A spokeswoman for a regional hospital told news agency CTK that five people had been admitted with serious injuries.

Transport Minister Martin Kupka said on X the crash was still under investigation but preliminary information showed one of the trains likely passed a signal in the stop position, the report added.

