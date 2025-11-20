  1. World
2 trains collide in Czech Republic, injure dozens

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Two passenger trains in the Czech Republic collided on Thursday, injuring at least five people seriously and 40 others lightly, officials and local media reported.

Fire rescue services said the crash occurred in a region around 132 km south of Prague. All passengers from both trains were evacuated, it said, Reuters news agency reported.

A spokeswoman for a regional hospital told news agency CTK that five people had been admitted with serious injuries.

Transport Minister Martin Kupka said on X the crash was still under investigation but preliminary information showed one of the trains likely passed a signal in the stop position, the report added.

