Pezeshkian extends condolences to Indonesia over fatal floods

In his message of condolences to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday, Pezeshkian expressed his deep sorrow over the devastating incident.

He stated, “The unfortunate incident of floods and landslides in the Sumatra region, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries among many Muslims in that friendly and brotherly country, has deeply saddened me.”

On behalf of the Iranian government and people, President Pezeshkian conveyed his sympathies and offered prayers for the victims, praying for divine mercy for those who lost their lives and a swift recovery for the injured.

Pezeshkian emphasized Iran’s readiness to provide comprehensive humanitarian and relief assistance to the affected areas, expressing hope that, with divine grace, the impacts of this natural disaster would be swiftly addressed, allowing conditions to return to normal.

MNA/President.ir