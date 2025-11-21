  1. World
Boiler blast at Pakistan's factory claims 6 lives

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – At least ten people died while seven others received injuries after a boiler blast at a chemical factory in Malikpur, Faisalabad. The incident occurred early Friday morning.

Following the explosion, a fire engulfed the factory. The blast was so powerful that the building collapsed, and even the roofs of adjacent houses were damaged, ARY News reported. 

According to rescue officials, the operation is underway. So far, the bodies of five people have been recovered, while one injured person died in the hospital. A total of 10 injured individuals were rescued and shifted to the hospital for treatment. Children were also among the wounded.

Rescue teams are working to remove debris from the site, as more people are feared to be trapped under the rubble of the factory and nearby houses. Meanwhile, Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir is supervising the relief efforts, the report added. 

