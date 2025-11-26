Trump says Russia, Ukraine discuss exchange of territories

"They're talking about going land both ways and trying to clean up a border," Trump said told reporters, TASS reported.

"You can't go through the middle of a house, you can't go through the middle of a highway," he added.

"So it's a long, complicated process," Trump added.

Trump also said there have been no tough deadlines for striking a deal on resolving the Ukrainian conflict. "You know, the deadline for me is when it's over," Trump told reporters, when asked to comment on his initial November 27 deadline.

MNA