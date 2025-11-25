  1. Politics
Ukraine reportedly agrees to US-brokered peace proposal

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Ukraine has reportedly agreed to the framework of a peace deal brokered by the US,, which could be a significant first step toward ending the almost four-year war.

Ukraine reportedly agreed to an amended peace agreement during talks that US officials held with a Ukrainian delegation in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. A Russian delegation was also in the UAE capital, although it’s uncertain whether joint talks were held, CNBC reported.

Reports of an agreement emerged when an unnamed US official told ABC News that “minor details” still need to be resolved but that “the Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal.”

“There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal,” the US official told the news outlet.

A Ukrainian official told Reuters that Ukraine supports the “essence” of a peace deal framework following talks in Geneva last weekend.

The official, who was not named, added that the “most sensitive issues” of the framework would be discussed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

