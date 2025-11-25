Thailand to airlift flood-hit people as death rises to 13

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment sent helicopters to Hat Yai -- one of the worst-hit areas in Songkhla province near the Malaysian border -- to deliver emergency supplies and evacuate people, Thai Enquirer reported.

Video footage showed helicopters dropping aid onto upper floors of buildings as thousands of homes remained submerged, forcing residents onto rooftops, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Authorities temporarily suspended all shuttle services to and from Hat Yai Airport as floodwaters rose, reaching as high as 2 meters (6.6 feet) in some areas.

The Thai navy said Tuesday it was dispatching a Disaster Relief fleet with troops, armor and medical teams to the region. The Disaster Relief Ship will be accompanied by the Royal Chakri Naruebet aircraft carrier with two helicopters and boats equipped for special operations, the navy said in a statement.

Nine southern provinces near the Malaysian border have been hit by the floods, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Around 7,000 foreign tourists -- mostly from Malaysia and Singapore -- were reported trapped in Hat Yai.

Flooding has also disrupted mobile networks and electricity in several areas. The Chana Power Plant in Songkhla temporarily halted operations due to rising water, though other power stations remain functional.

Across the border, Malaysian authorities said more than 12,000 people were affected by floods in several northern states. On Tuesday, Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim ordered officials to provide all necessary emergency and relief assistance, according to state-run news agency Bernama.

MA/PR