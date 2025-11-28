Thailand flood death toll reaches 145

During a press briefing, government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said that fatalities have been reported across eight southern provinces, with Songkhla recording the highest toll at 110.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the widespread southern flooding has affected an estimated 3.54 million people, even though water levels in several areas have receded, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hat Yai, the worst-hit city, received the heaviest rainfall in years during an intense monsoon earlier this week, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency in Songkhla province to streamline evacuation and rescue efforts.

A man checks flood damages on a street in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2025. The death toll from severe flooding in southern Thailand has risen to 145, authorities said on Friday.

During a press briefing, government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said a total of 145 fatalities have been reported across the southern region, with Songkhla, the hardest-hit province, recording the highest toll at 110.

MA/PR