Over 30 dead as heavy rains trigger landslide in Sri Lanka

The government’s disaster management center said 18 of the reported deaths occurred in the tea-growing, mountainous regions of Badulla and Nuwara Eliya in the country’s central province about 300 kilometers (186 miles) east of the capital Colombo, AP reported.

Another 14 people were missing Thursday due to landslides in the same areas, the center said.

The death toll has risen to 31 since last week, when Sri Lanka began grappling with severe weather. Heavy downpours over the weekend wreaked havoc by flooding homes, fields and roads.

Many reservoirs and rivers are overflowing, which is contributing to roads being blocked. Some key roads connecting the provinces have been closed, officials said.

Authorities stopped trains in some areas in the mountainous region after rocks, muds and trees fell onto tracks and local television showed workers busy removing the debris. In some areas, floods have inundated the tracks.

Local television showed navy vehicles transporting residents and a car being swept away by floodwaters near the eastern town of Ampara about 412 kilometers (256 miles) east of Colombo.

The severe weather has impacted about 4,000 families, the center said.

