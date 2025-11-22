Israeli forces torture Iranian Tasnim's journalist in prison

Ms. Farah Abu Ayyash, a Palestinian reporter for the Tehran-based Tasnim News Agency in the city of Al-Khalil (Hebron), located in the southern West Bank, was arrested in a night raid on her home in the village of Beit Ummar, located north of Hebron, on August 6, 2025. After being transferred to the Moscovia Detention Centre in northern occupied Quds, she witnessed torture, harassment and assault by the prison guards.

Tasnim followed up on the case of its reporter immediately after that devoted journalist was detained, but at the advice of journalists with the same experience and also consultation with her lawyer, and also considering that Ms. Farah Abu Ayyash’s personal concerns over the process of handling her legal case in the courts of the Zionist regime, as well as the possible problems that the Zionist military might pose to her family members, the Iranian news agency exercised restraint and did not publish the news of her case.

However, Farah Abu Ayyash’s releasing of her story of torture from inside the terrible Israeli prisons and the repeated consultation with her lawyer left no choice for Tasnim News Agency to officially reveal her case and warn about the dire consequences of the Israeli regime's inhuman and savage actions against the oppressed Palestinian journalist.

MNA