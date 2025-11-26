  1. Politics
Tasnim journalist still in Israeli jail after nearly 3 months

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – A Tasnim News Agency correspondent has been held in Israeli detention since an August night raid in the occupied West Bank, with reports of mistreatment and torture.

The news agency’s Palestinian correspondent Farah Abu-Ayash was arrested during a night raid on August 6, 2025, after Israeli forces stormed her home in Beit Ummar near Hebron (Al-Khalil).

She was later transferred to the infamous Moskobiya detention center in occupied Al-Quds.

Local accounts say she has been subjected to “torture, abuse, and harassment.”

More than 110 days have passed since her detention, with no sign of release, and reports say she remains confined in harsh and degrading conditions, enduring ongoing abuse and mistreatment.

