Tasnim journalist still in Israeli jail after nearly 3 months

The news agency’s Palestinian correspondent Farah Abu-Ayash was arrested during a night raid on August 6, 2025, after Israeli forces stormed her home in Beit Ummar near Hebron (Al-Khalil).

She was later transferred to the infamous Moskobiya detention center in occupied Al-Quds.

Local accounts say she has been subjected to “torture, abuse, and harassment.”

More than 110 days have passed since her detention, with no sign of release, and reports say she remains confined in harsh and degrading conditions, enduring ongoing abuse and mistreatment.

MNA/TSN