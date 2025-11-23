Gaza truce violated by Israel nearly 500 times in 44 days

Some 342 civilians have been killed in the attacks, with children, women and the elderly accounting for the majority of the victims, Al Jazeera reported.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the continued serious and systematic violations of the ceasefire agreement by the Israeli occupation authorities,” the office said in a statement on Saturday.

“These violations constitute a flagrant breach of international humanitarian law and the humanitarian protocol attached to the agreement. Among these violations, 27 occurred today, Saturday, resulting in 24 martyrs and 87 wounded,” it added.

The office also said the Zionist regime was fully responsible for the humanitarian and security repercussions from its violations.

The Israeli regime continues to heavily restrict the full and free flow of desperately needed aid and medical supplies into the devastated enclave as was mandated in the ceasefire agreement.

Israel’s military launched a wave of air attacks across Gaza on Saturday, killing at least 24 Palestinians, including children, in its latest violation of a six-week-old ceasefire in the war-torn territory.

Dozens of Palestinian families have been “besieged” in northern Gaza, local authorities say, as the Israeli military has repositioned its forces deeper into the enclave in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

