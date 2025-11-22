Israel kills 7 Palestinians in Gaza over past 48 hours

This brought the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since October 10 ceasefire to 318, with 788 people also injured, the ministry noted, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that at least 67 Palestinian children have been killed in the Gaza Strip since a United States-brokered ceasefire agreement came into effect last month.

Meanwhile, Press TV said in on its telegram channel that "Concurrent Israeli attacks on Gaza City, Deir Al-Balah, Al-Nusseirat camp kill at least 10 Palestinians."

MNA