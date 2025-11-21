Pakistan supports Tehran’s right to uranium enrichment

Addressing his weekly press conference in Islamabad on Friday and in response to the Iranian media's correspondent, Tahir Andrabi once again expressed Pakistan’s opposition to any foreign military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities and any confrontation with Tehran, as well as an anti-diplomatic approach.

Pakistan supported the recent UN Security Council resolution on Resolution 2231 and another resolution by South Korea regarding the continuation of the termination of sanctions on Iran, he added.

Pakistan believes that an approach of confrontation and sanctions should not be adopted to resolve this issue, he noted.

In response to another question from the Iranian media's correspondent regarding last week’s visit of Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, to Islamabad, Andrabi said he had appreciated Tehran’s regional role.

He said the two sides had also reviewed issues related to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

MNA/IRN