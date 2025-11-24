6 killed in suicide attack on security complex in Pakistan

The Dawn daily reported that the attack on the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary (FC) took place early on Monday, with one of the fighters detonating their explosives at the gate to the complex.

The other two tried to force their way in, but were shot dead, it reported.

“Initially, three militants tried to attack the headquarters,” Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Mian Saeed Ahmad told the newspaper, Al Jazeera reported.

“One bomber blew himself up on the gate, while two others tried to enter the premises but were gunned down by FC personnel,” he added.

The Dunya News website, also quoting Saeed, said the three slain FC officers had been stationed at the gate and were killed in the explosion there.

Peshawar Police Chief Saeed Ahmad, meanwhile, told the Associate Press news agency that a large number of security personnel were on open ground inside the headquarters for morning parade drills when the attack took place.

“The terrorists involved in today’s attack were on foot and failed to reach the parade area and a timely response by our forces prevented a much larger tragedy,” he said.

The headquarters of the force is located in a densely populated area of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Reuters news agency that the area has been cordoned off.

MNA