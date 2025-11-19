Strengthening ties with all neighbors Iran’s firm policy

Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote on his X account that he returned to Tehran on Tuesday morning after a two-day trip to Doha and Islamabad.

He described his meeting in Doha with Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s Minister of State, as “very fruitful,” noting that the two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to further deepen bilateral ties.

In Islamabad, Takht-Ravanchi participated in the 13th round of bilateral political consultations with Pakistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Amna Baloch. He said the two sides reviewed the overall state of relations and agreed to take steps toward strengthening cooperation in all fields.

He also held a “very constructive” meeting with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Takht-Ravanchi stressed that expanding ties with all neighboring states is Iran’s unwavering and strategic policy.

MNA/