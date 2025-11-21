Iran condemns IAEA's 'illegal resolution'

The Board on Thursday narrowly approved the resolution drafted by the European Troika - France, Germany and the UK - and the United States—passing 19–3 with 12 abstentions—that urges Tehran to “without delay” report on its enriched uranium stockpile and facilities damaged in the June aggression by Israel and the US, while omitting any mention of Iran’s longstanding cooperation with the agency.

In a statement, the ministry said that the move also proves that the US and the European Troika are bent on misusing the agency to mount pressure on Iran.

The ministry said the resolution was rejected by about half of the IAEA members, including two permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The ministry said that the resolution violates the fundamental principles of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which grants member states the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

The ministry emphasized that the Board of Governors lacks the authority to reinstate expired UN Security Council resolutions, labeling the actions of the US and its European allies as indicative of "bad faith" and irresponsible behavior.

Furthermore, the ministry warned that the insistence on repeating these actions could lead to legal confusion and exacerbate divisions within international institutions, undermining the foundations of the non-proliferation regime.

The ministry said insistence of the US and European Troika on reviving those resolutions will erode the credibility of the non-proliferation regime and international organizations.

The ministry said the resolution even failed to admit that direct military aggression by the US and Israel was the reason why the agency’s inspections in Iran came to a halt.

The ministry emphasized that Iran has never tried to make nuclear weapons, stressing that Israel and its nuclear arsenal pose the main threat to international peace and security.

It stressed that the US and three European countries are complicit in Israel’s crimes across the region due to their insistence on ignoring the regime’s risk, and trying to find fault with Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

The ministry concluded by making it clear that it will spare no effort to safeguard the rights and interests of the Iranian nation regarding the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

MA/Press TV