E3, US seeking escalation with Iran with their provocations

In a post on his X account on Friday, Araghchi pointed to his announcement yesterday of the termination of the cooperation agreement with the IAEA previously signed in Cairo following the passing of an anti-Iran resolution at the Board of Governors on Thursday by the three European countries, the UK, Germany and France, as well as the US, saying that "Just as diplomacy was attacked by Israel and the United States in June, the 'Cairo Agreement' was also killed by the United States and three European countries."

"The sordid sequence of events that brought us here: - When we were on the eve of a sixth round of nuclear talks with the US, Iran was suddenly attacked by Israel and then the US. - When Iran subsequently signed a deal with the IAEA in Cairo to resume inspections—with Egypt’s mediation and despite the bombing of our nuclear facilities—the E3 pursued UN sanctions against our people under US pressure. - When Iran started giving IAEA inspectors access to our nuclear facilities—beginning with sites that were not bombed in June—the US and the E3 ganged up to censure Iran at the IAEA BoG. Clear for all to see: Iran is not the party that seeks to manufacture another crisis. Nor is our goodwill appreciated. Given that the E3 and the US seek escalation, they know full well that the official termination of the Cairo Agreement is the direct outcome of their provocations," the top Iranian diplomat explained more in his post.

