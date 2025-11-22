Kuwait calls for inspecting Israel nuclear facilities

The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Austria Talal Al-Fassam on Friday urged the International Community to uphold its responsibilities and coerce the Israeli occupation into placing its nuclear sites under the IAEA comprehensive safeguards system.

Addressing a session of the IAEA Board of Governors on the Israeli nuclear potentials, he said that State of Kuwait supports statements by the Arab Group on the issue and reaffirms the UN Nuclear Watchdog’s pivotal role as the authority entitled to inspect the safeguards and verify peaceful nature of the nuclear programs.

All the Middle Eastern states abide by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), heed the comprehensive safeguards measures except for Israel that rejects placing its nuclear facilities under the agency’s observation and any steps render the Middle East free of nuclear arms and weapons of mass destruction (WMD), as stated by the NPT revision conventions since 1995 the ambassador underlined, according to KUNA.

He, who is also the Permanent Representative at the International Organizations in Vienna, stated that the Israeli occupation continues to abstain from complying with the international legitimacy, namely the UNSC Resolution 487 that calls for subjecting all nuclear sites to the safeguards measures.

The Kuwaiti envoy also indicated at Tel Aviv’s non-compliance with the 1995 NPT revision conference and the resolution issued by the 53rd session of the IAEA General Conference (2009) regarding the Israeli nuclear capacities.

This topic should remain in the IAEA agenda until taking practical steps to tackle it, he stressed.

MNA