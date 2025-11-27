Argentina proposes IAEA chief Grossi as UN SG candidate

"The Republic of Argentina has the honor to propose Rafael Grossi, the IAEA Director General, as candidate for UN Secretary General in 2027-2031," the country’s foreign ministry said, TASS reported.

The IAEA chief has demonstrated "the ability of promoting political dialogue amid conflicts and serious international crises," which makes his a right candidate for UN secretary general, it said.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council and the General Assembly published a joint letter to initiate the procedure of electing the global organization’s new secretary general.

Candidates to the post are nominated by member states, and each country can nominate only one contender. For the nomination, countries are to send relevant letters to the chairs of the Security Council and the General Assembly. In turn, candidates are to present their vision of the organization’s development, and declare their sources of income. If a candidate is working at a UN body, he is to suspend his duties for the period of election to avoid conflict of interest.

The election itself is expected to take place in late July 2026.

Iran has accused Grossi of being impartial and siding with Israeli regime in the IAEA reports on Iran nuclear program. Tehran also blames him for the June Israeli-US aggression on the country by his false reports.

MA/PR