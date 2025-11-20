Iran women's handball team bag bronze in Islamic games

The Iranian women's national handball team played against Uzbekistan in their last match of the Riyadh 2025 for a third place on Thursday afternoon and defeated the Central Asian Muslim country 29-25 to bag a bronze medal.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF/ISSA) and held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Nov. 7 to 21.

The event brings together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

