  1. Sports
Nov 20, 2025, 8:07 PM

Iran women's handball team bag bronze in Islamic games

Iran women's handball team bag bronze in Islamic games

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – The Iranian national women's handball team won a bronze medal in the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025 after defeating the Uzbekistan team Thursday.

The Iranian women's national handball team played against Uzbekistan in their last match of the Riyadh 2025 for a third place on Thursday afternoon and defeated the Central Asian Muslim country 29-25 to bag a bronze medal. 

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF/ISSA) and held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Nov. 7 to 21.

The event brings together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

KI/6662674

News ID 239008
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News