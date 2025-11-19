IAEA inspectors have done inspections in Iran: Grossi

"Our inspectors are back in Iran and have carried out inspections at facilities unaffected by June’s attacks, but more engagement is needed to restore full inspections. We remain in regular contact with Tehran and continue working toward a full return to normal verification activities," Grossi said in a post on his X account after writing that " At Board of Governors, I reported on our ongoing efforts to uphold nuclear safety, security and safeguards worldwide and to strengthen the benefits of nuclear science and technology."

The IAEA Chief had also said in his opening address to the Board of Governors meeting that, "We are not asking anybody to draft a resolution."

According to Grossi, Iran and the IAEA have to focus on the work we need to do based on Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Safeguards Agreement.

"It's a wise decision for Iran to remain as part of NPT," he further claimed.

Iran accuses Grossi's false reports to the IAEA Board of Governors for the June aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime.

MNA