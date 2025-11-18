Diplomatic ladies attend charity bazaar in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – The Diplomatic Ladies Association of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a three-day charity bazaar in Tehran to benefit the needy nationals of Iran.

The opening ceremony was attended by the spouses of the heads of the different organizations and diplomatic missions accredited to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Among the diplomatic missions who joined the 3-day charity market and displayed their country’s handicrafts and local delicacies includes the Republic of Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Burkino Faso, Thailand, Sudan, Zimbawe, Romania and etc.