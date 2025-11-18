Women, craft, and charity: Inside Tehran’s diplomatic bazaar

Charity has long been an integral part of Iranian society, deeply rooted in centuries-old traditions of community support and social responsibility. From religious endowments to local initiatives, Iranians have historically valued helping those in need, especially through community gatherings and public events.

In modern Iran, this spirit of generosity finds a vibrant expression in events like the Diplomatic Women’s Charity Bazaar, where women from diplomatic families and local communities come together to organize, manage, and lead the initiative. By bridging cultures and opening doors to international participation, these events not only support humanitarian causes but also highlight the indispensable role of women as organizers, cultural ambassadors, and leaders in civil society.

The bazaar, now in its 15th year, exemplifies this tradition: women take the helm in planning and executing the event, coordinating with foreign embassies, and ensuring that all proceeds are directed toward meaningful charitable projects. Their work demonstrates how female leadership can create impactful platforms for cultural exchange, social support, and global friendship.

The 15th annual charity bazaar of the Diplomatic Women’s Association of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened on Tuesday, attracting diplomats, artisans, and visitors from across Tehran. The event, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomatic Club, was inaugurated by Pary Sadat Araghchi (Lavasani), head of the association, and Arezu Ahmadvand, spouse of Iran’s foreign minister.

This year’s bazaar features over 10 foreign embassies alongside Iranian artisans, brands, showcasing handicrafts, clothing, jewelry, and more.

The event, organized entirely by the association, provides Iranian women who are heads of households with booths at reduced fees, with all proceeds directed to charitable causes. Past contributions have supported hospitals, families in need, and non-governmental organizations across the country.

Speaking to the significance of the event, Mrs. Yaji, the association’s finance officer, emphasized that the bazaar not only highlights Iranian craftsmanship but also serves as a platform for humanitarian support. “All funds raised from booth rentals and sales are donated to charities, including hospitals and families who require financial assistance,” she told Mehr News Agency. “We’ve even provided interest-free loans to families in urgent need, and the repayments are recycled to fund further charitable initiatives.”

Visitors to the bazaar can explore a rich variety of cultural displays and culinary specialties from around the world. Participating countries include Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Burkina Faso, Thailand, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Romania, and many others. Each booth offers a glimpse into the unique artistic traditions, handicrafts, and local flavors of its home country, providing a rare opportunity to experience global culture under one roof.

International participation adds a unique dimension to the event. Rafael Gevorkyan, Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Tehran, in an interview with Mehr reflected on the historical and cultural ties between the two nations, highlighting centuries-old exchanges of art and craft. He underlined the embassy’s contribution of traditional Russian items for sale, with proceeds dedicated to local charitable foundations. “This event reflects the spirit of cooperation and charity shared by our communities,” he said.

Malaysian Ambassador to Tehran Khairi Omar praised the bazaar as an opportunity for cultural exchange and public engagement. “It is not just for the diplomatic community; anyone with time can enjoy the event, explore the offerings, and appreciate cultural specialties from multiple countries,” he said.

According to the organizers, the bazaar has grown into a unique cultural and humanitarian platform, promoting international dialogue, supporting artisans, and highlighting Iran’s rich artistic heritage. Visitors can experience the intersection of craftsmanship, culture, and charity through a variety of exhibits, while participating embassies demonstrate the role of cultural diplomacy in fostering mutual understanding.

The bazaar runs until November 21, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with diverse cultures, support meaningful causes, and witness the collaborative spirit of the diplomatic community in Tehran.

The dedication of these women organizers demonstrates how culture, charity, and diplomacy can intersect to produce meaningful social impact. Each sale, each donation, and each cultural exchange carries forward the message that generosity and cooperation remain at the heart of Iran’s social fabric.

As visitors explore the colorful stalls, sample international cuisine, and engage with cultural displays, they experience not just a market, but a celebration of humanity, friendship, and the transformative power of women-led initiatives. The bazaar is a testament to how one event can merge tradition, charity, and international diplomacy into a shared space of learning, giving, and connection.

Reported by Mohaddeseh Pakravan