Israel intensifies ground, air, naval attacks across Gaza

According to Mehr News Agency, Israeli forces have once again resumed their ground, air, and naval attacks on various areas across the Gaza Strip.

The extensive Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip have continued in early hours of Monday morning, with Israeli artillery targeting the northeastern areas of Gaza City.

In these attacks, the eastern parts of the Tuffah and Shejaiya neighborhoods were struck. Israeli warplanes also targeted eastern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Another airstrike hit the eastern part of Gaza City.

Moreover, Israeli drones opened fire toward the Tuffah neighborhood.

Alongside the ground and air attacks, Israeli naval vessels also fired toward the coast of Gaza City.

This escalation comes as Israel and the United States continue to claim that a ceasefire is being implemented in Gaza.

