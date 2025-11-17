Iraq's commission announces final Parl. elections results

According to Mehr News Agency, quoting local Iraqi media, the head of the Commission, Judge Omar Ahmed, announced today, November 17th, "The voting and election process was conducted in accordance with international standards. Political alliances and parties can appeal the results after they are announced."

He added, "We congratulate the winning candidates and wish them success. We hope they will bring prosperity to Iraq."

In Baghdad province, the commission stated that the voter turnout was 48.86%, with 2,129,183 out of 4,359,490 eligible voters participating. Baghdad has a total of 71 seats in the Iraqi Council of Representatives, which includes 17 seats for women and two quota seats.

According to the results in Baghdad:

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development Coalition topped the capital’s results with 15 seats. The Sunni Arab Takaddum Front, led by former parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, followed with 10 seats. The State of Law Coalition of former premier Nouri al-Maliki ranked third with 9 seats.



Four political entities tied for fourth place with five seats each: the National State Forces Alliance led jointly by Shiite cleric and politician Ammar al-Hakim and former premier Haider al-Abadi; the al-Sadiqoon Movement affiliated with the Qais al-Khazali-led Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq armed group; the Azm Front led by Sunni Arab businessman and politician Muthanna al-Samarrai; and the Badr Organization led by Hadi al-Ameri.



Three blocs then tied for seventh place with four seats each: the National Sovereignty Alliance led by Sunni Arab businessman and politician Khamis al-Khanjar; the Iraqi al-Asas Coalition led by Deputy Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi; and the Hoquq Movement affiliated with the powerful Kata’ib Hezbollah armed group, which ranked tenth overall with three seats.



The remaining general seats went to smaller entities: the al-Hasm al-Watani bloc won two seats, while Abshir Ya Iraq (Rejoice Iraq), the Services Alliance, and Ishraqat Kanoon secured one seat each.



The minority quota seats were won by outgoing migration minister Evan Faeq Jabro for the Christian quota and Bassam Jassib Muhyi for the Sabaean quota.

