Araghchi felicitates Iraq on successful holding of elections

In a post on Friday on his X account on Friday, Abbas Araghchi said that, "Congratulations to the brotherly people and government of Iraq for successful management of peaceful parliamentary elections."

"The election was a significant step forward in consolidating the democratic process in Iraq and in safeguarding the sovereignty and security of the nation," Araghchi further wrote.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to further strengthen its cordial relations with Iraq in all areas of mutual interest," he added in his post.

Iraq held parliamentary elections on Tuesday, marking the sixth election held in the country since a US-led invasion that toppled longtime dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

The Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Change coalition received 1.3 million votes in election, about 370,000 more than the next closest competitor.

MNA