Hezbollah deplores Israeli attack on Sidon’s refugee camp

The attack claimed the lives of 13 Palestinian civilians and left many others wounded, targeting a densely populated area filled with civilians and children. The party described the assault as a brutal act that adds to the Israeli enemy’s long record of crimes and systematic oppression against Palestinians, Lebanese, and peoples across the region, Al-Manar TV EN website reported.

The statement emphasized that this bloodshed constitutes not only an assault on Lebanon’s sovereignty but also a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which Israel repeatedly breaches with the overt support—and at times planning—of the United States administration.

Hezbollah warned that any display of leniency, weakness, or submission by Lebanon’s state authorities would only embolden Israel’s aggression, leading to further massacres and violations. Mere reactive measures, the statement stressed, are insufficient and risk encouraging continued Israeli attacks.

The group called for a firm and unified national stance to confront Israeli crimes, urging Lebanon to leverage all available means of power to deter and counter aggression, safeguard its sovereignty, and protect its security.

Hezbollah concluded by extending its deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, the residents of Ain Al-Hilweh, and the Palestinian people, praying for mercy on the deceased and swift recovery for the wounded.

