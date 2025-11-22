Velayati lauds Iraq people for unprecedented turnout to polls

Velayati made the comments in a meeting with visiting Seyed Mohsen Hakim, a senior adviser to Seyed Ammar Hakim and vice president of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, in Tehran on Saturday.

In the meeting, Velayati, who is a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, described the Iraqis' turnout during the recent elections as a “great achievement” and a sign of the country’s "political maturity."

He described Iran-Iraq relations as “based on solid bases and deep-rooted.”

Mohsen Hakim, for his part, pointed to the situation in Iraq after the elections, calling the high turnout an important success despite the conspiracies drawn by the enemies. He also appreciated Velayati’s message about the elections, which was issued shortly after the votes ended.

In his message on November 13, Velayati congratulated the successful holding of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, adding that a bright and prosperous future awaits Iran-Iraq bilateral cooperation.

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) released the final results of the country’s sixth parliamentary elections on Monday, confirming a significant victory for the Coordination Framework (CF), a coalition of predominantly Shia parties.

MNA