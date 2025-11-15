  1. Politics
Iraq hails ‘depth of relations’ with Iran after parl. votes

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed gratitude to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for his congratulatory message over the successful parliamentary elections held in Iraq.

In a statement on Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciated the congratulatory message from Araghchi following the successful holding of parliamentary elections in Iraq.

The ministry added, “This approach reflects the depth of relations between the two friendly and neighboring countries.”

Earlier on Friday, in a post on his X account, Araghchi felicitated the brotherly nation and government of Iraq for successfully holding a healthy and peaceful parliamentary election.

The top Iranian diplomat added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to further strengthen its cordial relations with Iraq in all areas of mutual interest.”

