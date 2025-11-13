Velayati congratulates Iraq on successful parl. elections

Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on International Relations, Ali Akbar Velayati wrote in a message on Thursday that "I sincerely congratulate the patient, brave, and resilient people of Iraq on their great and unprecedented victory in determining the fate of their country and playing an effective role in the future of the region."

"Iraq is one of the most important and powerful Arab and Islamic countries. With a history of more than 5,000 years, this land is considered one of the founders of human civilization. The magnificent civilization of the Sumerians, which was formed in this land, was one of the first manifestations of human civilization in history," Velayati's message read.

"The Iraqi people played a very important role in the flourishing of Islamic civilization. For many centuries, this country has been one of the great scientific cores of the Islamic world. Since the beginning of Islamic history, the Iraqi people have always been lovers and followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.) and have shown great sacrifices in that way," it added.

"Today, the blessed presence of the holy shrines of the Imams (a.s.) in this land demonstrates the depth of faith and solidarity of the Iraqi people; and to be fair, all the tribes and sects of Iraq, including Shiites, Sunnis, and Kurds, are particularly concerned about protecting the sanctity of the Ahlul Bayt (a.s.)," Velayati added.

"The noble people of Iraq have once again shown that they are the true heirs of that great civilization and that faith. The holding of passionate, healthy, and peaceful elections in recent days is a sign of the political and social maturity of the Iraqi nation. For that, they have come a role model for the countries of the region."

"It is hoped that these historic elections, which were unique in Iraq, will send a clear message to the enemies of the Iraqi nation that no foreign power can interfere in deciding on the fate of this great and important country," the advisor to Iran's Leader added.

"Iran-Iraq relations are based on deep historical, cultural, religious and civilizational similarities that could be found between not other two countries in the region. Without a doubt, a bright and prosperous future awaits the cooperation of the two brotherly nations," Velayati's message concluded.

MNA/6655050