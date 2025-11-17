Turkish ship caught fire in Ukraine's Izmail (+VIDEO)

According to Mehr News Agency, to preliminary data revelead that an operational headquarters led by the head of the Izmail District Military Administration was working at the scene.

Units of the State Emergency Service, in particular teams with robotic complexes, as well as all necessary support services, are involved in eliminating the consequences, RBC-Ukraine reported.

"The situation is under constant control by specialists. According to local authorities, there are currently no grounds for evacuating the population," the statement says.

State Enterprise Administration of Seaports of Ukraine is participating in coordination processes to minimize risks and ensure safety, the report added.

MA/PR