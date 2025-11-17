  1. Politics
Nov 17, 2025, 7:49 PM

Turkish ship caught fire in Ukraine's Izmail (+VIDEO)

Turkish ship caught fire in Ukraine's Izmail (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – Following a nighttime Russian attack on the port of Izmail, gas pumping equipment on board a civilian vessel flying the Turkish flag caught fire, according to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

According to Mehr News Agency, to preliminary data revelead that an operational headquarters led by the head of the Izmail District Military Administration was working at the scene.

Units of the State Emergency Service, in particular teams with robotic complexes, as well as all necessary support services, are involved in eliminating the consequences, RBC-Ukraine reported.

"The situation is under constant control by specialists. According to local authorities, there are currently no grounds for evacuating the population," the statement says.

State Enterprise Administration of Seaports of Ukraine is participating in coordination processes to minimize risks and ensure safety, the report added. 

MA/PR

News ID 238895

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News