Ukraine says dozens killed, wounded in Wed. Russian strike

Another 40 people were wounded in the overnight strikes on Ukraine that targeted energy and transport infrastructure, forcing emergency power cuts in a number of regions in frigid temperatures, Reuters reported.

The upper floors of the residential building in Ternopil were torn away in the attack. Black smoke poured upwards, while an orange glow burned through the haze from a fire in the tower block.

Russia launched more than 470 drones and 48 missiles in the overnight attack, officials said. Poland, a NATO member state bordering western Ukraine, temporarily closed Rzeszow and Lublin airports in the southeast of the country and scrambled Polish and allied aircraft as a precaution to safeguard its airspace, the Reuters report added.

All the 10 dead were in Ternopil, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. Twelve children were among 37 injured there, he added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed multi-storey residential buildings had been hit in Ternopil, and said others may be trapped under the rubble.

He urged allies to increase pressure on Russia to end its nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine, including by providing Kyiv with more air-defense missiles.

