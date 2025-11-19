  1. World
  2. Europe
Nov 19, 2025, 2:47 PM

Ukraine says dozens killed, wounded in Wed. Russian strike

Ukraine says dozens killed, wounded in Wed. Russian strike

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – Ten people were killed in a heavy overnight Russian missile and drone attack that struck a residential tower block in the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

Another 40 people were wounded in the overnight strikes on Ukraine that targeted energy and transport infrastructure, forcing emergency power cuts in a number of regions in frigid temperatures, Reuters reported.

The upper floors of the residential building in Ternopil were torn away in the attack. Black smoke poured upwards, while an orange glow burned through the haze from a fire in the tower block.

Russia launched more than 470 drones and 48 missiles in the overnight attack, officials said. Poland, a NATO member state bordering western Ukraine, temporarily closed Rzeszow and Lublin airports in the southeast of the country and scrambled Polish and allied aircraft as a precaution to safeguard its airspace, the Reuters report added.

All the 10 dead were in Ternopil, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. Twelve children were among 37 injured there, he added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed multi-storey residential buildings had been hit in Ternopil, and said others may be trapped under the rubble.

He urged allies to increase pressure on Russia to end its nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine, including by providing Kyiv with more air-defense missiles.

MNA

News ID 238961

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News