Ukraine to buy ‘up to 100’ French fighter jets

According to Mehr News Agency, citing CNN, the Ukrainian president told reporters after signing the letter of intent with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Villacoublay Air Force Base southwest of Paris on Monday morning, “We will have the greatest air defense system, one of the greatest in the world”.

At a news conference, Zelensky told reporters that the deal would include eight air defense systems and six launchers in what he described as an “historic agreement.”

Macron said that some of the deliveries of drones, interceptor drones and guided bombs, would come in the “very short term” with manufacturing commitments made for the coming three years. The Elysee Palace said that the purchases covered by the letter of intent would span the next 10 years.

Macron said that Ukraine will receive a “new generation” of the SAMP/T missile interceptor – largely comparable to the US-made Patriot system – which will be available in 2026.

Questioned over the financing of the deal, Zelensky said Ukraine was examining the possible co-production of the French-made jets.

