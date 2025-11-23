A plan to humiliate Europe in Ukraine

Trump first entered into negotiations with Moscow and presented his plan after receiving the opinions of the Russian side. The reason for this is that Russia has managed to seize very important parts of Ukraine in recent months and practically gain the upper hand on the battlefield. For this reason, the plan presented by Trump is more in Russia's favor.

In this plan, NATO must agree not to expand its scope any further; that is, not only will it not accept Ukraine as a member in the future, but no other country will be able to join either. According to this plan, important provinces such as Luhansk and the Crimean Peninsula will be completely annexed to Russian territory, and Ukraine will have no choice in this regard. Two other important cities will also be designated as buffer zones, and both Russia and Ukraine will have a kind of joint control over them. In return, Russia will guarantee that it will not attack Ukraine again, and the important thing is that the United States must also guarantee the implementation of this plan. Zelensky is against this plan, and the likelihood of his acceptance of it seems very low. Even if he puts it to a referendum, it is unlikely that the Ukrainian people will vote in favor of such a plan.

The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are loser and also against this plan, and for this reason, Trump has threatened that if they do not accept it, the United States will take other measures against them. The American envoy has also gone to Russia to please Putin; because, as mentioned, pleasing Putin is now more important for the United States than keeping NATO members happy.

It seems that the United States and its allies are on the verge of a major disagreement over the Ukraine issue, even Zelensky’s acceptance or rejection of this plan will not make a significant difference to the final outcome, as the situation on the ground in Ukraine is deteriorating. Evidence on the ground suggests that if NATO does not get more involved and provide more assistance to Ukraine, more territory will be lost, and Ukraine may end up in worse conditions. At the same time, there is no serious will from NATO to intervene militarily in the Ukrainian crisis. Therefore, it seems that Ukraine will be the main loser of this plan, both on the ground and in terms of national prestige.

Finally If Europe and Zelensky accept this plan, a major setback will be recorded in NATO's record.

MNA